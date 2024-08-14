South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Live - crash on the A465 between Ebbw Vale and Tredegar closes lane

Live

Live - crash on the A465 closes lane

Gwent Police
Emergency
Traffic
South Wales
By Elen Johnston

  • Emergency services are dealing with a road traffic collision on A465, Ebbw Vale to Tredegar.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos