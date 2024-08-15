The announcement is set to be made by the Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens at her second meeting as chairman of the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board on August 15.

The funds, which will total £13.5 million, will be the first release from the Tata Steel / Port Talbot Transition Board fund.

The money will help businesses which are heavily reliant on Tata Steel, allowing them to go into new markets and finding new customers where necessary.

These funds will also be available to workers impacted by the transition, helping them find new jobs, access training and gaining skills and qualifications in areas where are vacancies.

Ms Stevens is also set to announce that more than 50 businesses have pledged to support any steelwork workers forced to leave their jobs.

These businesses include Fintech Wales, The Royal Mint, Cardiff Metropolitan University, RWE Energy, Ledwood Mechanical Engineering, and Pontypool-based Pro Steel Engineering.

The pledged help ranges from guaranteeing interviews for those made redundant, to providing training and coaching.

Ms Stevens said: "Under this government, the Transition Board has moved from discussion to delivery.

"Today’s release of an initial £13.5m in funding demonstrates that we will act decisively to support workers and businesses in Port Talbot, working with Welsh Government, unions and the wider community."

Further details on the application process for the initial £13.5m Transition Board funding will be released soon.