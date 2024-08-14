The Prince of Wales bridge will be closed overnight between junction 21 and junction 23 due to emergency roadworks.
The closure will be in place between midnight and 6am on August 15, 2024, and traffic will be diverted via the M48.
***UPDATE***— The Severn Bridges (@2SevernBridges) August 14, 2024
Emergency Roadworks 00:00-06:00#PrinceofWales bridge closure
Due to emergency roadworks the #M4 westbound will be closed overnight tonight J21-J23 -#PrinceofWales bridge.
Traffic is being diverted via the #M48.#WeAreWorkingForYou pic.twitter.com/08tAtw7HR2
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here