The event is taking place on Saturday August 24, 2024, from noon till 4pm in Tredegar Town Centre.

It will include face painting, breakdancing, graffiti workshops, DJ and beatboxing performances.

Those attending will get the chance to take home a canvas with their own graffiti tag and contribute to a vibrant community mural.

In a Facebook, the event organisers, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council said: “Get ready for an electrifying day of fun in Tredegar Town Centre on the 24th August!

“Last year’s event in Brynmawr was a massive hit, and this year promises even more excitement.

Unleash your inner artist! Learn spray-painting techniques from local graffiti pros. Witness jaw-dropping moves from talented break-dancers.

“Live music, bouncy castles, face painting and so much more #shoplocal #BGCBCTownCentreTeam #Communityspirit.”

What was last year’s event like?





The event organized last year in Brynmawr, ‘Hold Up Bloc Party’ was held outside Fresh Active at Gwent Shopping Centre.

There was a bouncy castle, face painting, break-dancing demonstrations, live music performances and the opportunity to learn graffiti.

A big vibrant community mural was created that displayed ‘welcome to Brynmawr’.

Hip Hop - Brynmawr Takeover - Bwrlwm Brynmawr from Blaenau Gwent CBC on Vimeo.

Where is this year's event being held?





This year the event is being held in Tredegar Town Centre.

A map of the location (Image: Google)

Is there parking nearby?





You can find full details of available parking spaces in Tredegar through the Parkopedia website here.

If you plan on driving to the event there are a few free parking options: