Students across South Wales collect their A-level results

Live

A-level results day from South Wales, Newport, Cwmbran

A Level Results 2024
Education
South Wales
Vale Of Glamorgan
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • Months of hard work will hopefully pay off today as pupils across South Wales are collecting their A-level results today. Pupils can collect their results from 8am today. Grades in Wales are expected to drop to between last years and 2019 levels after the pandemic.

