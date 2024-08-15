Long delays on bridge due to multi-vehicle crash

Live M48 Severn Bridge multi-vehicle crash Prince of Wales Bridge Emergency Traffic South Wales By Ruby Qaimkhani Share There was a multi-vehicle crash on the M48 bridge this morning A lane was closed while recovery teams dealt with the incident 17 minutes delays are reported Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here