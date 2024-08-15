South Wales Argus
Long delays on bridge due to multi-vehicle crash

Live

M48 Severn Bridge multi-vehicle crash

Prince of Wales Bridge
Emergency
Traffic
South Wales
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • There was a multi-vehicle crash on the M48 bridge this morning
  • A lane was closed while recovery teams dealt with the incident
  • 17 minutes delays are reported

