To reward yourself for all the work you put in, there are plenty of freebies you can take advantage of as restaurants across the UK have plenty of offers for students.

Whether you got the results you wanted or not, enjoying free food is a great way to let your hair down this results day.

Ahead of Thursday, August 15, you can plan where you’ll be getting your freebies – let’s take a look at what’s on offer.

Celebrate all your hard work with free food this week! (Image: Canva)

A-level results day freebies for students 2024

Frankie & Benny’s

If you can show proof of A-level or AS level results and buy a large soft drink at Frankie & Benny’s, you can choose a free pizza.

You’ll can choose one free Margherita or Pepperoni pizza and there will be 50 free pizzas up for grabs on results day so you’ll need to be quick if you want to claim one.

You can see the full terms and conditions of the offer via the Frankie & Benny’s website.

Wagamama

On results day, students can get a free side and a drink at Wagamama with no minimum spend.

However, to claim the offer, students will need to join the restaurants new loyalty scheme, soul club and show their results at any of the participating restaurants between 11am and 3pm on August 15.

You can find the terms and conditions via the website.

Bella Italia

Students can get 30% off their whole bill at Bella Italia on results day.

Students and guests (up to six people) can claim the offer but valid exam results must be shown to the server.

The proof of exam results must be shown with the voucher code when placing the order to receive the discount.

This offer is not valid at Bella Italia Paddington or Bella Italia Portsmouth. For terms and conditions, visit the Bella Italia website.

TGI Friday’s

In England and Wales, students can get 24% off their food bill at TGI Friday’s restaurants.

To claim the discount, you’ll need to bring either a paper or electronic copy of your results and you’ll need to be a Stripes Rewards member.

You can find the terms and conditions via the TGI Friday’s website.

Nando’s

Get yourself a free ¼ chicken or starter at Nando’s this results day.

You’ll need to visit a restaurant and spend £7 and eat in to claim the offer. You’ll need to bring your ID and you’re A-level results, either via email or printout.

Terms and conditions apply and you can see them via the Nando’s website.

PizzaExpress

Fans of PizzaExpress' Dough Balls are in luck as students can get a free portion on results day.

Students will need to buy a main meal on August 15 and bring a copy of their A-level results letter and a UNiDAYS code to claim the offer.

A-level students can get free Dough Balls at PizzaExpress on August 15 (Image: PizzaExpress)

The results day offer is available all day on August 15 and one portion of Dough Balls can be claimed per student.

It's available nationwide excluding PizzaExpress Live locations, PizzaExpress London Gatwick, PizzaExpress Edinburgh George IV Bridge and PizzaExpress Edinburgh Northbridge.

You can see the full terms and conditions via the PizzaExpress website.

Recommended reading:

Chiquito

At Chiquito, students can claim one free portion of Loaded Nachos (Chicken & Chorizo or Pibil Pulled Jackfruit) when they buy one large soft drink.

Results will need to be shown to claim the offer and 50 redemptions are available each day with students each allowed to claim it once.

Terms and conditions are available on the website.

Bird & Blend Tea Co.





Students can get a free drink from the summer menu at Bird & Blend Tea Co. if they present their A-level results and student ID at the cash desk.

Choose from a selection of matcha, iced teas and herbal brews. The offer allows for one free drink per person.

The free drink can only be claimed between 11am and 5pm on August 15.

Showcase Cinemas

Why not head to Showcase Cinemas to celebrate your A-level results? Not only can you get your head stuck into a film but you can also get free popcorn.

To get the offer, you'll need to buy a ticket to see a film on August 15 and show proof that you received your results on that day.

You can enjoy Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s faceoff in Deadpool & Wolverine, Blake Lively starring in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel It Ends with Us or the minions who are still causing mayhem in the latest instalment of the Despicable Me franchise, Despicable Me 4.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “A-level results day is a nerve-wracking moment for any young student, so we’re hoping to ease the burden with a sweet, or salty, treat!

“There’s plenty of big blockbusters for film fans to enjoy, wherever it’s superhero action with Deadpool & Wolverine or romance with It Ends With Us, so there’s something for everyone this results day.”

Terms and conditions are available on the website.

Bill’s

You can get a free dessert at Bill’s on August 15 and the terms and conditions are available on the website.

To claim the offer, students must buy a main meal and show their results to a server.

Before claiming your results day discounts, check the terms of conditions so you know how you can claim the offer.

Good luck with your results!