The virus has now appeared in a dozen other African countries but also has had ties to the UK in the past.

This is the second time in three years that the W.H.O. has designated an mpox epidemic as a global emergency. It previously did so in July 2022.

In 2022, there was an outbreak of monkeypox, with the UK reporting some of the highest case numbers in Europe, mostly in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with other men.

How mpox (monkeypox) is transmitted

Any close physical contact with monkeypox blisters or scabs (including during sexual contact, kissing, cuddling, or holding hands).

Touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with mpox.

The coughs or sneezes of a person with monkeypox when they're close to you.

Mpox (monkeypox) signs and symptoms

According to the NHS, it can take between five and 21 days for symptoms to appear after you first get infected with mpox.

Symptoms include:

a high temperature

a headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen glands

shivering (chills)

exhaustion

joint pain

A rash, which is sometimes confused with chickenpox, usually appears one to five days after the first symptoms, often beginning on the face before spreading to other parts of the body. This can include the mouth, genitals, and anus.

How to protect yourself

Clean your hands regularly with soap and water, or alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

Know the symptoms if you’re sexually active, especially with new partners. Talk to partners about their sexual health and remember symptoms can take three weeks to develop, so keep checking yourself.

Swap contact details if hooking up with someone new.

If you have symptoms, take a break from all intimate contact (including kissing) until you’ve seen a doctor and had the all-clear. If you’re recovering from an mpox infection, remember to use condoms for 12 weeks as a precaution.