After taking some time to go through all of the submissions we've had, here is the list of the Top 10 cats of Gwent, hailing from Newport, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly.

This comes after International Cat Day 2024 was held on Thursday, August 8.

10. Blossom - Tredegar

"This is Blossom she is 4yr old and she lives in Tredegar Gwent."

Blossom from Tredegar (Image: Supplied)

9. Walter - Bargoed

"I’d like to introduce you to my beloved cat, Walter, a 3 year old Persian from Bargoed.

"Walter is full of personality! He loves playing with anything he can fling around the house. Attached is a photo that perfectly captures his adorable nature."

Water from Bargoed (Image: Kelly)

8. Paddington - Caerphilly

"This is Paddington, he's 3 years old,lives in Caerphilly and loves Tuna Dreamies."

Paddington from Caerphilly (Image: Supplied)

7. Phoenix - Cwmbran

"This is phoenix he is now 1 and lives in Cwmbran"

Phoenix from Cwmbran (Image: Supplied)

6. Willow - Caerphilly

"Hi, this is a photo of our beautiful cat Willow who is 3 years old and he lives in Caerphilly."

Willow from Caerphilly (Image: Supplied)

5. Poppy - Blaenau Gwent

"Poppy, Age 10, Blaenau Gwent"

Poppy from Blaenau Gwent (Image: Supplied)

4. Billie - Torfaen

"Billie age 1 year, lives in Torfaen favorite treats are Dreamies"

3. Scruff - Risca

"This is my Scruff enjoying a little snooze after a hard day of eating and sleeping. Scruff has had a bad start as his other human family abandoned him and he was left to live outside for over 4 years,

"The neighbour’s made sure he was fed and they made a shelter for him to sleep in when the weather was bad.

Scruff from Risca (Image: Margaret)

"He decided he was going to make me his human just after I moved into the property 4 years ago and thanks to Usk Cat Rescue he is no longer making little kittens with his female friends.

"The vet thinks he would be about 9 when he had his operation so he might be 13 now.

"His name no longer suits because he is a very handsome boy …..but he comes when called and follows me everywhere."

2. Diego - Newport

"Diego, the ginger, long haired boy. He's 4 years old, lives in Newport and his favourite treats are chicken flavour Lick-e-lix."

Diego from Newport (Image: Rhiannon)

1. Mango - Newport

"This is my male cat mango, he’s a tabby born in Altrincham Manchester, but we moved to Newport 4 years ago

"His favourite treats are the weebix salmon sticks and the cheese dreamies 🤣 he loves anything cheesy.

Mango from Newport (Image: Zara)

"He knows how to do tricks like paw high five and give me a kiss, the most precious baby boy he just turned 3 last week too🥹"

The complete gallery of submissions to the Cutest Cat Competition 2024 can be found at the top of this page.