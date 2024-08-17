A HOUSEHOLDER has had the go-ahead to demolish a conservatory at the back of his house in and replace it with a single storey extension.
Monmouthshire County Council said the plans which will also see the two-storey detached house in St Helen’s Crescent, Llanellen re-modelled to include new roof covering, new windows and new external wall finishes were acceptable.
Planning officer Alice King noted: "The appearence of the dwelling will alter from being relatively inconspicuous within the street scene to becoming more prominent due to the modernisation, however given the context of the site, this is not considered to be unacceptable.”
