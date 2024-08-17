Plans had previously been approved for a two-storey extension but following discussions with builders applicants Alyson and Paul Biggs amended the plans after agreeing a retaining wall at the back of the house needed to be rebuilt.

The extension will come out nine metres from Maple Cottage on The Mount Road in Llandogo and be 4.77m wide and 4.7m to its ridge with a two metre long glazed connection between the extension and the house which is within a conservation area and the Wye Valley National Landscape.

Charred timber cladding will be used for the walls of the extension and it will have a slate roof to match the cottage but a small stone outbuilding at its side will be demolished.

Monmouthshire County Council planning officer Helen Etherington said the plans are acceptable as the extension would be “subservient” to the existing cottage but a condition requiring details of the materials used will be in place.

The council’s heritage officer had raised concerns about the replacement of the front door but the plans have now been altered so that is replaced with a full length window which it’s considered will “retain the character of the opening and therefore the character of the conservation area will not be adversely affected.”

Ms Etherington also said the use of materials that don’t match the stone cottage “will help illustrate the history of the additions by distinguishing between the old and new parts”.