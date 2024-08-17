Ruth Jones, the recently elected MP for Newport West and Islwyn recently visited Cwmcarn Forest Drive and says the site's future is "safe".

The Forest opened in 1972 following the demolition of Cwmcarn colliery and has proven a popular destination for local families and thrill-seekers from across the UK.

Just weeks after being elected as the area’s MP, Ruth Jones dropped into the visitor centre to meet up with site manager Michael Owen and Caerphilly County Borough Council’s destinations manager Antony Bolter.

Together, they explored the 1800-hectare Forest by minibus, taking in panoramic views of Risca and Newport and admiring the Iron Age hillfort of Twmbarlwm.

Mrs Jones also learned about the damage done by a two-week wildfire back in 2019 and recovery efforts thereafter.

The Forest can now accommodate holidaymakers with a traditional campsite, glamping pods and luxury lodges for up to six people.

This summer, Caerphilly council and Natural Resources Wales agreed to seek a private sector partner to invest in the site.

The collaboration will build on the council’s previous proposals when it applied for “levelling up” funds from the previous UK Government.

External investment would mean the council can relieve itself of management costs while fulfilling the Forest’s potential as a tourist attraction.

Deputy council leader Cllr Jamie Pritchard said: “I want us to assure the community that the site is not under threat.”

Steve Morgan, head of South East Operations for Natural Resources Wales, added: “We’re working with Caerphilly County Borough Council to explore options that will further enhance the site so it can continue to attract more visitors and be enjoyed by future generations.

“The redevelopment and improvement of the Forest Drive we’ve seen over recent years has had tremendous support and involvement from the local community.

“They have all been fundamental in helping to shape the drive into what we see today.”

The council will release details of a public engagement programme in the coming weeks and appoint an agent to market the site.

Speaking after her visit, local MP Ruth Jones said: “We’re so lucky to have this natural beauty on our doorstep but it has taken a tremendous amount of work to maintain and develop the site.

“It’s a special place for my family and I know many of us have made memories there over the years. I want those people to know its future is safe and our children will enjoy those same opportunities to explore, if not more.

“We all have a stake in the Forest’s continued success and I would encourage everyone to engage with the council over the coming months.”