The South Wales Argus team have been looking through their archives and have found a photo of a street in Shaftesbury, Newport.

This is what the road, a cul-de-sac, looked like in March 1984.

A cul-de-sac in Shaftesbury ward of Newport in 1984. (Image: Archives)

The road has undergone considerable change over the years, with a £60-million plus project in the Shaftesbury ward area.

According to Google Maps, this is what the cul-de-sac looked like in recent years.

Cul-de-sac in Newport (Image: Google Maps)

The street was also in the news last year following a fire.

South Wales Argus reported that a woman put her neighbours’ lives in danger after she set fire to her flat in the block where she lived when she was drunk.

It was lucky the fire didn’t spread as it was contained in her flat, but the defendant caused between £20,000 and £25,000 damage.

Back to the photo from our archives, have you guessed the street where the photo was taken in 1984?

Yes, you guessed it!

It was indeed, Canterbury Close, which formed part of the Shaftesbury Housing Scheme.

Canterbury Close in Newport in 1984 (Image: Archives)