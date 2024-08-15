On Tuesday, August 13, at around 12pm midday, officers carrying out enquiries in Maindee in Newport, found a "cannabis cultivation" on Chepstow Road.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "Officers carrying out arrest enquiries discovered a cannabis cultivation at a residential address on Chepstow Road, Newport, at around midday on Tuesday 13 August.

"We arrested a man on suspicion of the production of a controlled drug of class B - cannabis."

The man, aged 41, was later charged with the offence of producing a controlled Class B drug.

He appeared before Newport Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 14, where he was remanded into custody.