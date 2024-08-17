Earlier this year, Tata Steel workers voted to go on strike for the first time in 40 years.
Take a look back at these photographs from the last time steel workers took industrial action.
In 1980, 100,000 British steel workers displayed solidarity for steelworkers who went on strike for pay.
The strike action lasted nearly 14 weeks as steelmen demanded a 20% pay rise while management offered a 6% increase.
What is happening this year?
In early April, 1,500 Unite member Tata steelworkers from Port Talbot and Newport Llanwern voted for Industrial action.
It was in response to the company's decision to close both it's blast furnaces in Port Talbot by the end of September, which will involve the loss of jobs.
The decision by Tata Steel as part of their new green approach will mean up to 2,800 jobs will be cut.
