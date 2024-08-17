Take a look back at these photographs from the last time steel workers took industrial action.

In 1980, 100,000 British steel workers displayed solidarity for steelworkers who went on strike for pay.

The strike action lasted nearly 14 weeks as steelmen demanded a 20% pay rise while management offered a 6% increase.



Steel workers at a meeting at Ebbw Vale vote against the BCS ballot in March 1980 (Image: Archive)

Wales T.U.C 'Day of Action' in Cardiff in 1980 (Image: Archive)

A rally outside the civic building in Cardiff in 1980 (Image: Archive)

National Steel Strike - Wales TUC 'Day of Action' protest in Cardiff (Image: Archive)

National Steel Strike - Police at Alpha Steel on March 20, 1980 (Image: Archive)

Pickets on the outside and inside of a factory in Ystrad Mynach on October 24, 1979 (Image: Archive)

A picket is led away outside the Alpha Steel plant in March 1980 (Image: Archive)

National Steel Strike pickets in Newport in 1980 (Image: Archive)

National Steel Strike pickets outside in Newport in 1980 (Image: Archive)

Middle management on the picket line at Llanwern Steelworks in February (Image: Archive)

What is happening this year?





In early April, 1,500 Unite member Tata steelworkers from Port Talbot and Newport Llanwern voted for Industrial action.

It was in response to the company's decision to close both it's blast furnaces in Port Talbot by the end of September, which will involve the loss of jobs.

The decision by Tata Steel as part of their new green approach will mean up to 2,800 jobs will be cut.