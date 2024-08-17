Will York and Claire Colvine, a dynamic duo from Caerphilly, are shaking up the street food scene with their latest culinary venture, ‘Packed’.

Their deliciously messy Italian beef sandwiches are rapidly gaining popularity, spurred by the FX series The Bear starring Jeremy Allen White as Chef Carmen.

The Italian beef sandwich, a staple of Chicago cuisine for over a century, has long been a local favourite but is relatively unknown outside the United States.

The recent surge in interest, driven by the show's debut on Hulu on June 23, has doubled search trends and boosted sandwich sales across the US.

The Italian beef sandwich is the star of the show (Image: Packed) Launched in April, ‘Packed’ has brought this iconic Chicago sandwich to South Wales, and the response has been extraordinary.

Just eight weeks into their business, ‘Packed’ was selected from over 3,000 applicants to compete in the Welsh final of the prestigious British Street Food Awards.

The star of ‘Packed’ is their signature Italian beef sandwich, which features thinly sliced, braised beef topside in a rich gravy, nestled in a bread roll with homemade giardiniera (a traditional Italian pickle) and grilled peppers.

The sandwich is a true delight, dripping with gravy and bursting with flavour.

Will York, owner of ‘Packed’, shares his excitement: “I first saw this sandwich on Man vs Food years ago and always wanted to try it!

When I decided to start a food trailer, it was clear that no one else in the UK was serving it. We’ve been incredibly fortunate to participate in various events across South Wales since April, and the response has been amazing.

The unique nature of the Italian beef sandwich – including the option to dunk it in gravy – never fails to astonish and amuse our customers.

"We make our sandwiches the traditional way, the same as in The Bear and we work just as hard as Chef Carmen in the show.”

Will York and Claire Colvine have been amazed at the response to Packed (Image: Street Food Circus)Will and Claire aim to make the Italian beef sandwich as renowned in the UK as it is in Chicago. With over 3,500 sandwiches sold so far, they’re well on their way.

Their upcoming stops include Swansea, Barry, Saundersfoot, and a month-long residency at Corporation Yard in Cardiff this October.

For more information and a list of upcoming events, visit their Instagram page @packedsandwiches.