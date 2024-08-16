Prospect House, an office building at William Prince Business Centre in Treforest, has been sold to Bluewater Recruitment Ltd.
The sale was made by Savills on behalf of Business in Focus, for an undisclosed sum.
The two-storey detached office building totals to 3,005 sq ft and has onsite parking.
Its location in The Sidings provides good connectivity via the A470, B4595 and Treforest Railway Station.
It is also close to the University of South Wales Treforest Campus, National Lido of Wales, Pontypridd town centre, and Pontypridd Retail Park, which has Sainsbury’s and B&Q.
Gary Monk, director of Bluewater, said: "We had been looking for the right building for a while to accommodate our continued growth and Prospect House provided us with this."
Gary Carver, director, Savills Cardiff, added: "We are delighted to have successfully completed the sale."
