The offer of a 12-month lease, due to be confirmed next week, will complete a remarkable turnaround in the fortunes of the Tudor Centre in Abergavenny after plans for its closure were approved in November 2022.

That kickstarted a campaign from those who’d used the centre, prior to what was intended as a temporary closure at the start of the Covid pandemic in March 2020, supporters and some former staff to bring the building back into use.

Owen Lewis, who used to work at the centre, was instrumental in the campaign, organising protests and fighting for the council to continue to operate the centre.

The Abergavenny resident, who gained 457 votes when he stood as an independent candidate at July’s general election on a ticket opposing cuts to public services, said: “I think it’s fantastic we have a chance to get Tudor Street back. It allows an accessible fit for purpose building back in Abergavenny to support people with complex needs."

Campaigners wanted Monmouthshire County Council to reopen the centre that had been the base for the My Day, My Life service for adults with learning disabilities. Mr Lewis and others formed the Gathering group to ensure users still had a space to meet socially and take part in group activities.

Since December it has provided a social space for people with learning disabilities, mental health issues and other additional needs, at the Wellbeing Centre, the former tourist information centre at Abergavenny bus station while discussing with the council the possibility of taking on the former day centre in Tudor Street.

Jenny Powell, one of the volunteers from the Gathering, said the 12 month lease is intended to allow them to show to the council the project can sustain itself.

She said: “We are extremely excited to have this opportunity. We know this is a massive opportunity for the Gathering to expand allowing people with a range of needs to be able to attend the activities within the accessible space we are providing.”

The group is also appealing for the community to support them in re-opening the building.

She said: “We are aware how this is a huge leap financially and are actively looking for more volunteers to come on board and support with activities and help us to get the building open as soon as possible. There are a few bits of repairing that need to be done and a lot of cleaning and decorating too.”

Mr Lewis said: "We will now work together with the community to make sure we can keep going after the 12 months. We still need to communicate with the council to make sure we get as much support as we can as we build this model.”

Councillor Ian Chandler, the cabinet member responsible for social care, said the authority has been supporting the Gathering to develop a business plan and activities.

In 2022 the council said a day centre was no longer necessary with more support offered on an individual basis but an independent review found it should continue to provide a base for service users to meet.

The council overturned the original closure decision in early 2023, and apologised for making it without consultation, but spent the remainder of the year considering alternative locations before settling on the Melville Centre.

The proposed agreement, set to be confirmed at the cabinet’s August 21 meeting, will transfer responsibility for the Tudor Centre, including running costs and repairs and maintenance, to the Gathering.