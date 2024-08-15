The incident took place on July 17 in Swansea and the 33-year-old victim from Falkirk, Scotland, died in hospital on August 14.

Somerset residents, Joseph Dix, 26, from Frome, and Macauley Ruddock, 27, from Bath have both been charged in connection with the incident.

Detective chief inspector Matt Davies said: "Our thoughts are with the victim’s family. They are being supported by specially-trained officers."

"We want to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident, which took place near the entrance to Travelodge on Princess Way at around 2am on Wednesday, July 17."

Contact South Wales Police with any information quoting 2400237176.