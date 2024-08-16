The Lending Library, run by Torfaen Libraries in partnership with Torfaen County Borough Council’s sports development team, aims to promote physical activity by providing easy access to sports equipment for residents of all ages.

Borrowing sports equipment will be as simple as borrowing books, needing only a library card. Those who do not have a library card can sign up for free on the day.

Sports fans looking to borrow equipment can choose from badminton, basketball, boccia, boxing, curling, cricket, football, mini golf, netball, pickleball, rounders, rugby, table tennis, and tennis.

Fitness equipment is also available for use at home or other appropriate setting.

Each pack can be borrowed for a maximum of 21 days and some may include ideas for games, activities, and exercises which can be done using the equipment.

As with library books, overdue charges will apply, as well as penalties for missing, damaged, or broken items.

Due to the limited storage space at libraries, you may have to request for some packs to be delivered.

Cllr Fiona Cross, Torfaen Council's executive member for communities, said: "We're committed to promoting healthy lifestyles and helping children get the best start in life.

"This initiative will help to introduce people and families to new sports without the cost of buying new equipment straight away. It will also help to reuse items that may otherwise be thrown away."

Last month, the sports development service launched a joint-initiative with Blaenavon and Cwmbran community councils to set up community kit rooms offering free sports equipment to low-income families.

For residents willing to donate quality sports clothes or footwear they no longer need, the Blaenavon and Cwmbran Community Kit Rooms are accepting donations. All items must be clean, undamaged and securely tied-together.