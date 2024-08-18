Billed as the world’s most exciting Queen tribute act, The Bohemians will be performing at Somerton Music and Arts Festival on Thursday, October 3.

Right from the beginning you will be gripped by a bombastic, authentic audio-visual representation of Queen’s iconic Wembley ’86 performance as the Bohemians burst onto the stage to the strains of One Vision and A Kind of Magic.

So many fabulous hits to be covered but they’re all here, from the early piano and harmony heavy wonders of Killer Queen and Don’t Stop Me Now, to the later, catchy pop anthems of the eighties.

The stunning Breakthru provides both the introduction and the costume presentation for the next part of the set which includes a new feature of the Bohemians stage show, a slick rendering of classics from the late eighties and early nineties era. I Want it all, The Show must go on and the haunting, Days of our Lives are just some of those featured.

Next up it’s the sights and sounds of the famous Live Aid performance and of course, the awesome Bohemian Rhapsody.

Then it’s back to Wembley ‘86 for a suitably rousing finale when The Bohemians will have you on your feet, singing, dancing and clapping along to the likes of We Will Rock You and We Are the Champions.

The appropriate climax to a truly memorable live re-enactment of one of the world’s greatest rock bands.

This event is an addition the Somerton Music and Arts Festival which brings music, culture and art to the town of Somerton every summer.

The Bohemians follow the barn-storming success of Fleetwood Bac who performed at the church in July and had fans of the original band dancing in the aisles.

Doors will open at 6.30pm to allow plenty of time to get drinks from our fully licenced bar before the performance begins. The bar will be open during the interval too.

Early bird tickets are available from £21 until September 5, while standard tickets are £24. All tickets can be purchased here.