PARIS HANNAH PEACOCK, 35, of St Mary Street, Risca must pay £172 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

KINGSLEY MARVIN BORG, 30, of Kingfisher Walk, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ADAM DIDES, 29, of St Bleddian Close, Blackwood must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on January 13.

His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

MARK CHRISTIAN THOMAS, 46, of Belmont Hill, Caerleon, Newport must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on January 13.

His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

MABELLE NICOLE MERA VELIZ, 28, of Blaen Blodau Street, Newbridge must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 73mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

LUCY PERRY, 29, of Clyde Street, Risca must pay £361 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

DANIEL JAMES DAVIES, 37, of Hill View, Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A469 in Tir-y-berth on January 18.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

REBECCA DICKSON, 39, of Brynhyfryd, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £392 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on January 13.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

MOHAMMED CHOWDHURY, 46, of St Woolos Road, Newport must pay £307 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on November 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

ANDREW JOHN DAVIES, 43, of Pembrey Gardens, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on January 13.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

BEN GLYCOS, 39, of Dickens Drive, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 between Junction 27 and Junction 26 on January 13.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.