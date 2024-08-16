The show will offer big beats, visual treats and vital energy, taking the audience on a 'thrilling' ride through Mugenkyo's 30 years.

It will be a full theatrical experience, with dynamic choreography and heart-pounding rhythms contrasting with atmospheric soundscapes.

This will be Mugenkyo's first UK tour for almost five years. While off the road the group has worked with the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra on the World of Gods project and has also appeared in the Hollywood film Tin Soldier featuring Jamie Foxx and Robert DeNiro, and performing a two-week run at the World Expo in Dubai.

These achievements also extend to a 26-date stint at the Adelaide Fringe and appearances on the BBC TV Tokyo Olympics.

With the release of six albums and three concert DVDs, they are recognised as being the most artistically prolific taiko group outside Japan.

The group has been a regular feature in large-scale events and special television programmes such as BBC Last Night of the Proms and the Brit Awards.

Mugenkyo push the boundaries of the art-form with their genre-crossing collaborations with violin, piano and voice for the BBC World Showcase, with fiddle, tabla and Indian dance for the Edinburgh Mela Festival, with Scottish bagpipes for BBC Scotland, and with electronic music at Glastonbury.

They will be performing at the Riverfront Theatre in Newport on October 13.