South Wales Police is appealing for information which will assist the search for 98-year-old Reginald Rees, who has been reported as missing by his family.

Reginald was last seen on Wednesday morning, August 14, just before 8.35am in Pencaerfenni Park, Crofty in Swansea.

He was driving a distinctive red-and-black Renault Captur, with registration number Y44REG.

Reginald was last seen driving this car (Image: South Wales Police)

He was last seen wearing light brown or cream trousers; a striped light purple shirt; light green body warmer and brown Velcro shoes. He may or not be wearing his glasses.

Anyone who may have seen Reginald, or who has information which will help police find him, is asked to contact the police by one of the below means quoting occurrence number 2400272022.

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

Online https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

Phone: 101

You should always call 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be given via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or their online form at Give information | Crimestoppers (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/)