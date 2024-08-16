Abercarn Post Office closed on Thursday, July 4 after “dedicated postmistress”, Alison Williams, died suddenly. Ms Williams had served the people of Abercarn in the branch since September 1995.

Options around the future of Post Office services in Abercarn are currently being investigated, with potential changes to provisions being mooted for the future.

One potential change which may be made is to combine Post Office services with a local retail shop. A similar move has been made in the neighbouring town of Newbridge, where a new Post Office branch opened in a Premier convenience store in July.

Any decisions on future services will have to be ‘sustainable’ for the company and owners of the potential new branch. Any commercial decision to replace the closed service will not be subject to further public consultation.

In the public consultation notice, the Post Office said that: “We are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.”

“In exploring this, it is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office Limited.”

“Future provision will reflect customer numbers and usage and we may take the opportunity to establish an alternative type of service. This may be a local style branch which runs alongside an established retail shop in newly refurbished premises and creates a more modern and convenient experience for customers.”

Customers can share their views and raise questions with the Post Office by writing to the company’s National Consultation Team.

In the meantime, customers are being advised to use local Post Office services located in Newbridge, Crumlin, Swffryd and Risca.