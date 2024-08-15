Cardiff

Until August 17

This darkly comic 80s cult classic movie turned musical has drawn crowds of diehard fans across the country during its current UK tour, and Cardiff was no exception.

From the moment the lights when down and the school bell sounded, the entire theatre was transported to September 1, 1989 and the community of Westerberg High School.

Although there may have been a few empty seats, opening night for this cult classic had this audience in its grasp from the first second, with each song met with uproarious cheers.

Heathers the Musical is based on the cult classic 1988 movie of the same name (Image: PAMELA RAITH) The musical, based on the eponymous 1988 film, follows Veronica Sawyer, played by Jenna Innes, who returned to the role from the 2023 tour, a fairly unpopular high-school student of 17, trying to survive the complex social hierarchy of school.

She initially tries to do what any lonely girl would do and join the ultra-popular cliquey girls’, the Heathers. But when she falls for the new boy, J.D, played to perfection by Keelan McAuley, things take a deadly turn.

I had reasonably high expectations going in, having seen some of this cast previously, as some were returning from the 2023 tour, including leading lady Jenna Innes.

Innes was absolutely brilliant, able to truly encapsulate the sometimes nightmarish situation that can be high school, even if this story takes that to another level.

Her chemistry with male lead Keelan McAuley, playing show antagonist Jason 'J.D' Dean, was palpable throughout, ensuring that the audience could feel her increasing horror and yet reluctance to give up as the story goes on.

McAuley himself was a stand out, playing a role that is incredibly iconic, while still able to put his own spin on it.

The chemistry between Keelan McAuley (J.D) and Jenna Innes (Veronica) was palpable throughout (Image: PAMELA RAITH) He was able to have you sympathising with J.D one moment, and sharing Veronica's revulsion as his horrific plan is revealed the next.

The way he delivered his lines and facial expressions were a true masterclass in how to slowly reveal a character's true colours - although I knew what to expect, there were some moments where he succeeded in sending a shiver down my spine.

The three Heathers themselves are incredibly iconic, with each actress putting in a stellar performance - but special mention must be made to Esme Bowdler, playing Heather Chandler, the lynchpin and catalyst to much of the show's plot, and acting as the narrator to Veronica's rising guilt.

Esme Bowdler (centre) was phenomenal as the iconic Heather Chandler, alongside Sedona Sky as Heather Duke (left) and Daisy Twells as Heather McNamara (right) (Image: PAMELA RAITH) She stole every single scene she was in, mesmerising the audience with her incredible vocals.

The entire cast was amazing, with the dance routines and ensemble performances leaving the audience cheering with approval - the 'comic' nature of the show is perfectly encapsulated in My Dead Gay Son, the disco-themed opening number to act two, and Shine a Light, both of which always bring chuckles from the audience.

The entire cast of Heathers was brilliant and truly brought the house down by the end of the show (Image: PAMELA RAITH) I must give mention to the brilliant live band, who brought some truly iconic musical numbers to the stage in a phenomenal manner, leaving the audience dancing along in their seats, and bringing them to their feet during the finale.

Heathers The Musical is a great production to see, and I would highly recommend it, both to teenagers and adults alike.

The show will be at the WMC until August 17.