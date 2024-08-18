The Kingsway Centre in Newport will play host to a new fortnightly event, partnering up with Newport City Radio to bring live music sessions to the shopping centre, starting this Saturday, August 17.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with Newport City Radio to bring live music to the Kingsway Centre," said a spokesperson for the Kingsway Centre, adding, "we believe that these events will enhance the shopping experience for our customers and provide a platform for local talent to showcase their music."

Kingsway Shopping Centre has undergone major transformation in the past year. (Image: NQ)

The first event this Saturday is set to be a fun-filled afternoon for people of all ages, with live music from Izzo Wizzard.

Those who enjoy music are invited to come to the Kingsway Centre to enjoy the live music, prize giveaways, entertainment, and games.

Newport City Radio turned 16 in 2024 and was first launched in 2007.

Back of the Kingsway Shopping Centre with the new Newport City Radio site on the right. (Image: NQ)

After moving to venues such as Neon in Newport, the online city radio and its team moved to a new site in Newport City Centre and held an opening ceremony on Tuesday, July 16.

A spokesperson for Newport City Radio, said: "Newport City Radio has been providing a radio service online for 16 years and 16th July is our 16th birthday - Sweet 16."

Newport City Radio new site (Image: NQ)

The Newport City Radio spokesperson, added: "We are completely volunteer run and since we began, we have had an amazing relationship with dozens of volunteers, some of whom have been with us for many years and some who have gained new skills and work experience to take with them as they embarked on their own careers.

"Local music is what we are most passionate about, we put on events to showcase grassroots musical talent and we have several radio shows dedicated to interviews and music by musicians from Newport and the surrounding areas."

Kingsway Shopping Centre on Friars Walk (Image: NQ)

Live Sessions event at Kingsway Shopping Centre is scheduled to go ahead on a fortnightly basis. (Image: Beacon Lily)

More information can be found on the Kingsway Shopping Centre's social media channels or the Newport City Radio website.