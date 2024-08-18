Bedwas Rugby Football Club have recently secured a four star food hygiene rating following a recent inspection.

The inspection, carried out on August 1, has awarded the club an overall rating of good.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

Inspections are carried out by the local authority officers, and ratings - from zero, meaning urgent improvement is necessary or they may risk closure; to five, meaning standards are excellent - are updated on the FSA website.

Each inspection is carried out under three specific categories.

These are hygienic food handling, which covers the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage; cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, which involves the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, to enable good food hygiene; and management of food safety which covers the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

For each category, a business is given a rating of between very unsatisfactory and very good.

Bedwas RFC was given a rating of very good for hygienic food handling, good for cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, while the rating of generally satisfactory was given to the management of food safety.

As a result, the overall rating given to Bedwas RFC was four stars or good.

The team behind Bedwas RFC posted the news of their rating on their socials a week after the inspection.

They said: "Bedwas RFC is delighted to share the news that following an inspection by an Environmental Health Officer from Caerphilly County Borough Council we have been awarded a four-star food hygiene rating.

"The minor issues preventing us from achieving a five-star rating will be addressed in the near future."