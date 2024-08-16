That was the dilemma facing Gareth Thomas, from Blackwood, when he lost his wedding ring at Llandegfedd Reservoir, near Pontypool in August 2016.

However, Mr Thomas would get the shock of his life earlier this year, almost exactly eight years to the day when he lost the ring, when he spotted a post in his Facebook feed about a wedding ring being found at the same reservoir.

Gareth Thomas lost his wedding ring at Llandegfedd Reservoir in 2016 (Image: Gareth Thomas) He said: "I didn't ever think I would see it again, but there I was at Legoland the day before with my family where I had found a lost mobile phone and handed it in to one of the shops.

"Literally the next morning, I opened up Facebook whilst having my morning cup of tea and the first post in my feed was the one regarding my lost ring."

Gareth had posted on Facebook about his missing ring in 2016 (Image: Gareth Thomas) Mr Thomas contacted the gentleman who had posted about finding the lost ring, a man called Leighton Knorz, and asked if the inscription was June 26, 2009, which was Mr Thomas's wedding day.

Gareth spotted this post about a found wedding ring and couldn't believe it (Image: Gareth Thomas) He added: "When I asked if the inscription was that date, and he said it was, I felt incredible.

"I sent him some more proof, including a screenshot of my Facebook post from 2016 about losing the ring, and a picture of my wife's matching ring."

After a brief period of messaging back and forth on Facebook, Mr Thomas agreed to visit Mr Knorz's home in Ringland in Newport to collect the ring the following weekend on Sunday, August 3.

That Sunday morning, Mr Thomas visited the family's home in Ringland and met their son, who had been the actual person to find the ring near the seating area at Llandegfedd Reservoir.

Gareth Thomas says he is very grateful to the family for finding his wedding ring (Image: Gareth Thomas) He said: "I went to their home with flowers and chocolates and had a lovely conversation with Leighton and his partner Sharron Llewellyn and met their son.

"I am very grateful to this amazing, kind and honest family for reuniting me with the ring.

"I can't thank them enough for their honesty and generosity. I honestly didn't think I would ever see it again."