Graeme Mackay, 37, from Barry is wanted for a quartet of offences.

Police are looking for Mackay over offences including burglary, a breach of a protection from harassment order, taking a vehicle without consent and assault.

South Wales Police are asking the public to contact them if they have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts by using the reference code 2400269571.

You can contact the force using one of these options:

Website: https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

Live Chat https://www.south-wales.police.uk/

Contact us via https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

You can also call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police remind the public that you should always call 999 in an emergency.