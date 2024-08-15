A shoplifter travelled the length and breadth of the UK to commit crime. But the man's national crime spree came to an end when he travelled to Pontypridd and was arrested by South Wales Police. He has been jailed and will be sent back to Romania upon his release.

Alexandru-Iulian Dima, a 25-year-old from Romania, was arrested by plain clothes South Wales Police officers in Pontypridd.

Alexandru-Iulian Dima, 25 (Image: South Wales Police) The police force confirmed: "On Thursday, August 8 (2024) he was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court for four years after earlier pleading guilty to 32 shoplifting offences.

"A deportation order will ensure he is returned to Romania immediately after he is released."

According to the force, officers set up a sting operation, believing their town would soon be targeted.

Staff at the Boots store spotted Mr Dima inside the shop and alerted police "using a radio system used by retailers across the town which gives them direct access to patrolling officers."

Pontypridd officer, PC Liam Noyce: “We looked at intel around his offending and chose the day we believed he’d come to town.

"Low and behold, we had the call from staff at Boots and we arrested him, bringing an end to the campaign of crime committed in towns and cities the length and breadth of the UK.

"We understand how vital retailers both large and small are to the town and are determined and committed to ensure they are protected from criminality.”

Though Mr Dima attempted to escape, he couldn’t avoid officers who caught him in a nearby car park.

Alexandru-Iulian Dima is said to have stolen £60,000 worth of products from Boots stores in Scotland, England and Wales.

Watch the video of his arrest and crime spree, below.