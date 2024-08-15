Three men have been charged with publishing threatening material on a Facebook account intending to stir up religious hatred.

They appeared at Merthyr Crown Court with two of them pleading guilty to the charge.

Three others have also been arrested on suspicion of displaying abusive material likely to stir up racial hatred.

Amongst these charges a 27-year-old man from Penarth has been bailed for further enquiries.

On the case, a South Wales Police spokesperson said: “Three men charged with inciting racial hatred

“Geraint Boyce, 43; Jamie Michael, 45, and Daffron Williams, 40, all from Tonypandy have been charged with publishing threatening material on a Facebook account intending to stir up religious hatred, contrary to the Public Order Act 1986.

“All three appeared at Merthyr Crown Court on Monday August 12 where Geraint Boyce and Daffron Williams pleaded guilty and are due to be sentenced on Friday August 16.

“Jamie Michael pleaded not guilty. His next court hearing is Friday August 23 at Merthyr Crown Court.

“All three have been remanded in custody awaiting their next appearances.

“Three others have also been arrested on suspicion of displaying threatening abusive / insulting written material with intent / likely to stir up racial hatred.

“A 27-year-old man from Penarth has been bailed for further enquiries until Thursday November 7.

“A 33-year-old woman and 39-year-old man, both from Blaengwynfi, have been bailed for further enquiries until Saturday November 9.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Powell said these cases were a warning to all of the consequences associated with this type of conduct.

DCI Powell said: “I hope that our swift response to these incidents sends a very clear message that there will be serious consequences for those who think they can publish hateful, racial or prejudiced posts.”