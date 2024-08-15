The youngsters were able to pick up their results from 8am today, Thursday, August 15 - though many pupils who had applied for university already knew whether they had been offered a place on their chosen course.

Amanda Wilkins, director of 'Universities Wales', offered her congratulations, and said: "This is a pivotal day for students and they should be proud of their achievements, and of the hard work and dedication that has brought them to this stage."

Congratulating learners receiving their A level, AS level and vocational qualification results today, Philip Blaker, chief executive at Qualifications Wales, said: "Arrangements for qualifications this year were the final stage of a gradual return to pre-pandemic processes that commenced when formal exams returned in 2022.

"Differences in approaches to awarding over the last four years mean that comparisons should not be drawn between annual outcomes during this period.”

AS level results across Wales - August 2024 (Image: Qualifications Wales)

A-level results across Wales - August 2024 (Image: Qualifications Wales)

A level, AS and Skills Challenge Certificate results data

Results in 2024 were awarded in line with pre-pandemic arrangements

32,235 A level grades were awarded this summer

10.1% of A level grades issued were grade A*, 29.9% were A* to A and 97.4% were A* to E

For 18-year-olds taking WJEC A levels, 9.7% of grades issued were grade A*, 29.7% were A* to A and 97.7% were A* to E

41,440 AS grades were awarded this summer

22.1% of AS grades issued were grade A and 90.2% were A to E

For 17-year-olds taking WJEC AS levels, 22.5% of grades issued were grade A and 89.8% were A to E

In Wales, exam regulators aimed to return to pre-pandemic grading this summer. The students that picked up their A-level results today were the same cohort who had their GCSE studies and exams turned upside-down by the Covid lockdown.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), a leading professional body and trade union representing more than 25,000 members across the UK, has offered a comment on A-level and vocational qualification results in Wales.

Commenting on the publication of this year’s A-level and vocational qualification results in Wales, Eithne Hughes, director of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) Cymru, said: “Overall outcomes are lower than in 2023, due to the return to pre-pandemic grading standards.

"We would advise against comparisons with previous years due to the different methods of assessment and grading used during the pandemic period and the gradual return to normal.

“Although this year marks the return to pre-pandemic grading standards, it’s important to remember that the students getting their results today experienced severe disruption to parts of their education.

"The legacy of the pandemic lives on, particularly its impact upon young people from disadvantaged backgrounds whose families were also adversely affected by the subsequent cost-of-living crisis."​

Coleg Gwent, one of Wales' largest and top performing further and higher education colleges, offered good luck wishes to those receiving their results as well, while giving glad tidings as 67% of students at the college achieved A*-C A-level grades. This was while more than 1,000 learners completed a BTEC qualification, enabling learners to take their first steps into higher education and new careers.

Total number receiving AS/A2 Level results: 1319

By level:

AS: 625

A2: 694

By gender (A2 only):

Male: 236

Female: 380

Neutral: 9

By campus (A2 only):

Crosskeys: 220;

Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone: 131;

Torfaen Learning Zone: 274

Total number receiving BTEC/vocational Level 3 results: 1191

By year:

Year 1: 788

Year 2: 403

Total number receiving WBQ Skills Challenge Certificate: 1214

Total adult learners have completed their Access to Higher Education courses: 15

Nicola Fitzpatrick, interim Wales secretary for the National Education Union Cymru (NEUC), commended the students for persevering, and said: "They have kept going through the pandemic and through years of austerity.

"Their determination and resilience, alongside the efforts of educators, parents and carers who support them, deserve great credit.

"For young people it is really important to know that today isn't the rest of your life - if you didn't get the results you want, there are plenty of options and choices."

Support your child if they (or you) did not get the results expected

Becky Ward, education experience specialist at in-home and online tutoring company, Tutor Doctor, offered four tips in her guide to helping guardians to support their children if they didn’t get the results they were expecting.

Her advice is:

1. Seek academic support – sit down with your child’s teachers to go over their results. They can offer great advice on retakes, remarks or alternative paths going forward.

2. Look after their mental health – it’s okay for your child to feel down or anxious after not getting what they wanted to achieve. Check out online resources and local services like the NHS or UCAS for support and advice. Recommend healthy coping strategies such as exercise, meditation or talking to trusted friends and family.

3. Explore new goals – start thinking about new goals together. Whether it’s a new academic route or a different career path, every step counts. Make sure you’re there to celebrate progression; even the smallest of wins can make a difference.

4. Stay connected – keep the conversation going about their future plans. Regular chats with you or someone else they feel comfortable with are a great way to keep them on track and motivated to get to where they want to go.