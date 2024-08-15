Officers on patrol in the Baneswell area of Newport witnessed a suspected drug deal, involving two men, at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, August, 14.

When officers shouted for the men to stop, one man left on a bicycle, which sustained a punctured tyre.

The man continued to flee on foot and officers saw him throw a bag over a wall close to the tracks at Newport railway station.

The pursuing officers stopped the man and searched him, seizing a quantity of cash and a mobile phone.

Gwent Police liaised with British Transport Police and Network Rail to shut down the lines at the railway station for a short time to allow officers to search the area close to the tracks.

Officers then searched the area and located a black bag, which is suspected to contain class A drugs heroin and crack cocaine.

They arrested the man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug – crack cocaine, and possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug – heroin.

The man, aged 18 from the Newport area, remains in police custody at this time as the investigation continues.