The owners of Markham Playgroup and the charity who own the building they use have been left "deeply saddened" by the break-in.

The burglary happened in the early hours of Monday, August 12, and saw laptops, cameras and tablets, which are used to teach the children how to use computers, taken.

Markham Playgroup uses rooms at the Markham Miners Welfare Institute, based in the heart of the local community.

The building was constructed in 1928 using the contributions of Miners themselves.

Today the charity, Markham Miners Welfare Scheme, is managed by a team of passionate volunteers, dedicated to promoting its proud industrial heritage and helping to enrich the local community.

Police have confirmed two laptops, six tablets and a camera were taken (Image: Emma Williams) In the early hours of Monday, August 12, the Institute was broken into around 12:50am, and a thief entered one of the rooms Markham Playgroup use.

According to CCTV footage from the playgroup, they can can be seen leaving the building seven minutes later taking with them several laptops, tablets and cameras.

The children of Markham Playgroup, aged between two years and four years, use the technology to learn how to use computers.

A man was caught on CCTV breaking into the building (Image: Markham Miners Welfare Institute) Chair of Markham Miners Welfare Scheme, Emma Williams, said she was "deeply saddened and upset" by the recent break-in.

She added: "As a small charity, every penny counts, and this incident not only affects our operations but also means we will need to find additional funds to improve our security, which will be a difficult challenge.

"However, this space is more than just walls—it represents hope and support for our coal mining community. Though this event has shaken us, we remain committed to our mission, and together, we will emerge stronger."

The community have banded together, with one parent launching a fundraising page to help the playgroup upon hearing the news.

Owner of Markham Playgroup Helen Williams said she was "destroyed" by the burglary, but added: "It shows the people in the community really care. We work so hard, and it is overwhelming that a parent would set this up, it makes me feel appreciated.”

Gwent Police confirmed that two laptops, six tablets and a camera had been taken in the burglary, and that their enquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson said: "We received a report on Monday 12 August, at around 11.15am, of a burglary at an address in Abernant Road, Markham.



"An unknown man is believed to have forced entry to the building and taken two laptops, six tablets and a camera between 12.50am and 1am.



"Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.



"Anyone with information, including relevant CCTV footage, can contact us via the website, call 101 or DM us on social media, quoting log reference 2400269359.



"You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with details."

If you would like to donate to Markham Playgroup's GoFundMe, you can do so here.