Rougemont School, located on Malpas Road, has shared messages of congratulations for two of their high-achieving and incredibly talented students, who have secured places at Oxford University and Queen Marys London.

Lisa Pritchard, Head of Rougemont, shared her pride in the pupils: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at Rougemont, celebrating some of the best results in the region.

Shreya who has achieved a place at Oxford University to read PPE (Image: Rougemont School)

"Our pupils have, once again, produced exemplary results far exceeding the national picture and we are incredibly proud of them all.

"They’ve been a fantastic year group, supporting each other throughout their time in Sixth Form and being each other’s biggest cheerleaders."

Shreya from Rogerstone achieved a place at Oxford University to study PPE.

Ananya, who achieved four A* grades, to study Medicine at Queen Marys London. (Image: Rougemont School)

Ms Pritchard added: "My thanks go to our teaching staff who go above and beyond to guide our pupils on their individual learning pathways and ensure every single one of them reaches their full potential.

"I look forward to following our pupils’ journey as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. To our parents, your continued support means days like these are very special. Thank you.

Congratulations to the Class of 2024. As your Rougemont journey comes to an end, know that our gates are always open. Good luck!”