Emma Whitfield's son Jack Lis, from Caerphilly, was killed by an XL Bully dog called Beast while playing at a friend's house in November 2021.

Since her son's death, Ms Whitfield has garnered widespread praise for her commitment to fighting for tighter rules around ownership of XL Bullies, some of which in part contributed to the ban put in place at the start of this year.

Jack died in November 2021 (Image: Wales News Service) The owners of the XL Bully responsible for Jack's death, Amy Salter, then 28, and Brandon Hayden, then 19, were jailed in June 2022.

Salter was sentenced to three years in prison for the offence of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death, and Ms Whitfield had previously expressed horror over Salter's release.

Amy Salter was released on licence in December 2023 (Image: Gwent Police) Hayden was sentenced to six months in a young offenders institute for both of the two counts of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

He also received a sentence of four years and six months for the offence of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

The three sentences were to be served concurrently.

However, Hayden has been released on licence from Thursday, August 15 until late 2026.

Brandon Hayden has been released on licence this week (Image: Gwent Police) As part of the conditions of his licence, according to a post on social media from Ms Whitfield, Hayden must strictly stay out of Caerphilly county borough and have no animals in his possession, amongst other conditions.

Ms Whitfield has taken to social media to voice her disgust at Hayden's release.

BRANDON HEYDON - owner of the dog that killed my Jack is out on license after serving two years.

She wrote in posts shared to both X and Facebook: "Considering he was held on remand for breaking his bail conditions of staying out of Penyrheol before he was sentenced, I’m not confident that he will stay away this time either.

"Anyone who sees him can report him to police for breaching licence conditions or crime stoppers if you want to stay anonymous.

"A little over two years in prison has been nothing compared to what this monster deserves."

Jack Lis was just 10 when he died in 2021 (Image: Supplied)

According to the Ministry of Justice, when offenders are placed on licence, they face strict conditions including where they can travel and who they can contact, and they are under the supervision of the Probation Service.

They can be recalled to prison for breaching these conditions or exhibiting behaviour suggesting they pose an increased risk to the public.

The Ministry of Justice did not confirm the nature of the conditions of Hayden's licence.

A HM Prison and Probation Service spokesperson said: “Offenders released on licence are subject to strict conditions and we do not hesitate to recall them to custody if they break the rules.”