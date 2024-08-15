South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Live - severe delays on the M4 Westbound increasing

Live

Live - severe delays on the M4 Westbound increasing

Traffic delays
Emergency
Traffic
Newport
South Wales
By Elen Johnston

  • The severe delays on the M4 Westbound are between junction 23A A4810 (Magor Services) and junction 26 A4051 (Malpas Road).

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos