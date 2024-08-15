South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Severe delays on the M4 Westbound increasing

Summary

severe delays on the M4 Westbound increasing

Traffic delays
Emergency
Traffic
Newport
South Wales
By Elen Johnston

Our live feed has now finished.

  • The severe delays on the M4 Westbound are between junction 23A A4810 (Magor Services) and junction 26 A4051 (Malpas Road).

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos