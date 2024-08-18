Cyntia Walker planted a beech hedge which enclosed the verge beside her house at Graig View in the village of Cross Ash.

She had planted the hedge in June having purchased the strip from the council, which was previously classed as amenity land.

It has granted planning permission to “regularise the change to residential garden”.

Council planning officer Helen Etherington said a gap has been created in the existing garden hedge to allow access to the verge but its use as a garden shouldn’t impact on neighbours and the hedge had been planted at an appropriate distance from the road.

She stated in her report: “Eventually the beech hedge will establish itself but in the meantime any use of the site for residential purposes should not cause an unacceptable impact on the residential amenity of the area.”

It was also noted Mrs Walker intends planting more plants to encourage biodiversity and pollinators which, she said, will enhance the verge and a condition will require they are planted.

Permitted development rights for outbuildings or fencing will also be removed to preserve the appearance of the area.