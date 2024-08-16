PUPILS from a secondary school and sixth form in Newport received their A-levels results.
Seven students from Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed, located in Duffryn in Newport, received their grades in their A-level results, with the local authority offering well wishes to the student alumni.
A spokesperson for Newport City Council, said: "Well done to those who are celebrating their exam achievements today.
"There will be opportunities for those who might not have done quite as well as they hoped and good luck to you all for the future."
The council also signposted students to the Working Wales website by the Welsh Government: https://ow.ly/wIae50SYeAQ
Two students achieved four A-levels with mostly all 'A' grades.
Eleanor Williams achieved two A*'s and two A's, while Lowri Woolley achieved one A*, two A's, and one C.
The council also wanted to highlight the achievements of five other students, listed below.
Tezni Frances-Parker BBB
Gracie Fehners BBCC
Millie Leadley AB
Tabi Basham BCCC
Imogen Upham ABE
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here