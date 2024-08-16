Seven students from Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed, located in Duffryn in Newport, received their grades in their A-level results, with the local authority offering well wishes to the student alumni.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council, said: "Well done to those who are celebrating their exam achievements today.

Eleanor Williams (left) and Lowri Woolley (right) (Image: Newport City Council)

"There will be opportunities for those who might not have done quite as well as they hoped and good luck to you all for the future."

The council also signposted students to the Working Wales website by the Welsh Government: https://ow.ly/wIae50SYeAQ

Two students achieved four A-levels with mostly all 'A' grades.

Eleanor Williams achieved two A*'s and two A's, while Lowri Woolley achieved one A*, two A's, and one C.

Left to right: Tezni Frances-Parker, Gracie Fehners, Millie Leadley, Tabi Basham, Imogen Upham (Image: Newport City Council)

The council also wanted to highlight the achievements of five other students, listed below.

Tezni Frances-Parker BBB

Gracie Fehners BBCC

Millie Leadley AB

Tabi Basham BCCC

Imogen Upham ABE