A Newport campaigner recently called the city centre footbridge "stinking dirty" and called on the council to clean it.

The City Centre bridge that leads to Newport County's Rodney Parade stadium has been highlighted as an area of concern by Conservative campaigner Michael Enea, who says it is covered in "grime, algae and moss".

Newport County will play their first home game of the new football season against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday and Mr Enea is worried about the impression that the state of the bridge will leave on the visiting supporters from south Yorkshire.

Mr Enea said: “It should be an honour to welcome people into Newport.

"But what must visiting football and rugby supporters think when they walk across Newport’s City Centre footbridge?

“First impressions count. The bridge is literally stinking dirty with a thick black layer of grime, algae and moss. It’s disgusting.”

Why is the footbridge still 'stinking dirty'?





A spokesperson for Newport City Council, said: “Unfortunately, the company we had appointed to carry out the work was unable to start the work before it subsequently withdrew from the process.

“As such the work needed to be retendered. We are currently reviewing tender submissions for the cleaning programme and hope to be able to appoint someone very soon.

“We will let residents know once a start date has been confirmed, as well as of any potential disruption to using the bridge during the work.

“The council is committed to investing more money into maintenance. As part of the proposals for our 2024/25 budget, councillors agreed to a cabinet recommendation to increase investment into our highways and property assets maintenance budget by an additional £700,000.”