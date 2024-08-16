Paige Powell, from Tredegar, picked up her A level results at The College, Merthyr Tydfil, on Thursday morning, achieving two Cs in sociology and criminology.

But the 18-year-old, who had originally applied for university, decided to change her plans after progressing her hobby of nail art into a full qualification in manicure.

Two weeks ago, she opened her own beauty business in Ebbw Vale town to great fanfare, and has already received positive feedback from clients.

Beauty by Paige Powell is now accepting clients from its new base on Market Street, Ebbw Vale.

Paige is just one of the many students celebrating excellent achievement at The College, Merthyr Tydfil, as the college celebrates its 10th anniversary.

An overall A*-E grade was achieved by 98% of learners, with 23% attaining the very highest A*-A grades.

Additionally, 78% of pupils achieved A*-C grades which equates to a 2% improvement of the college’s 2023 results.

Paige said teachers at The College, Merthyr Tydfil, had been nothing but supportive of her decision to start her own business after completing her studies.

“When I told my tutors I was starting my own business, they were delighted, they gave me the confidence to go and start it and didn’t hold me back,” Paige said.

“In lockdown I started doing nails as all the salons were closed, I taught myself completely alongside my A levels.

“It was really tough at times, but I was motivated to do well and start a career for myself.

“My friends and family were all very supportive, they didn’t pressure me to go to uni.

“They were worried because I was starting out, but as I’ve grown my expertise, they’ve grown more confident in my abilities.

“Since I’ve started my business, the reaction has been great. People have been keen to support me and I’m excited to grow as a person.”