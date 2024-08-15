Live - road closed after crash on the A467 in Newport

- A road has closed after a road traffic collision on the A467, Bassaleg, Newport.
- Emergency services are attending the scene of the incident.
- The road is closed northbound between Bassaleg and Rogerstone.
- Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
