Live - road closed after crash on the A467 in Newport

By Elen Johnston

  • A road has closed after a road traffic collision on the A467, Bassaleg, Newport.
  • Emergency services are attending the scene of the incident.
  • The road is closed northbound between Bassaleg and Rogerstone.
  • Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.

