Dottie and Elsie Jolliffe-Luffman (Image: Supplied)

Twins Dottie and Elsie Jolliffe-Luffman were born to parents Aimee Jolliffe and Thomas Luffman on August 3.

Born at The Grange University Hospital, Dottie weighed 5lb 13 and Elsie 4lb 11. They will join siblings Oliver (12), Isaac (nine) and Zachary (seven) in Newport.

After being induced at 36 weeks, both babies arrived safely at 36 + 1. Ms Jolliffe said: "Our midwife Mollie start to finish was incredible." The twins were born 58 minutes apart. Ms Joliffe added: "It was an experience to deliver twins naturally on just gas and air."

Emily Rose Janet Morgan (Image: Supplied)

Emily Rose Janet Morgan was born on May 13 at The Grange University Hospital, weighing 6lbs 7oz.

Her proud parents, Kirsty and Jamie Morgan said: "Emily Rose was born 17 days early after a quick labour of 1 hour and 31 minutes."

Emily, now three months old, is a happy, healthy and smiley little girl. She joins her parents and siblings Logan (20), Ashley (13) and Henry (two) in Newport.

Athena Paraskeva (Image: Supplied)

Athena Paraskeva was born on July 15 at The Grange University Hospital, weighing 8.14lb.

Athena was born six days late by emergency C-section.

Her delighted parents are Corey Paraskeva and Chloe Thomas from Cwmbran.

