Police have launched an appeal to find the whereabouts of a man who can help with their investigation.

According to British Transport Police, the assault took place around 7.15pm on Tuesday, July 16, in Newport train station.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police, said: "Officers investigating an assault at Newport train station have today released this image in connection.

The man pictured here could help police with their investigation. (Image: British Transport Police)

"At around 7.15pm on 16 July, a group of men entered a taxi parked in the Newport train station taxi rank."

"After a brief exchange, the driver of the taxi was assaulted."

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him or has more information on the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 659 of 16 July.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.