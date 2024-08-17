Lovell Homes - currently providing two new Newport developments - has provided tips for homebuyers to make their move less stressful, to coincide with National Moving Day on August 19.

Suzie Hewitt, regional sales director at Lovell Homes, said: "There’s no denying that moving home is stressful, but it’s also one of the most exciting milestones a person can achieve.

"We want our new residents to focus on that excitement as much as possible, which is why we’ve put together a list of the top five things homebuyers can do to make their move as stress-free and enjoyable as possible."

The top five tips are:

1. Plan Ahead: Start planning early. Create a checklist and schedule. Research and hire a reputable moving company in advance.

2. Declutter: Before packing, get rid of items you no longer want or need. This will make your move more manageable and give you a fresh start in your new home.

3. Pack Room by Room: Tackle one room at a time when packing. Use colour-coded labels on boxes to simplify the unpacking process.

4. Keep Essentials Handy: Pack a separate box or bag with items you'll need immediately in your new home, such as toiletries, clothes, chargers and food.

5. Ask for Help: Enlist the help of family and friends for packing and unpacking. Their assistance will reduce your stress and make the experience more enjoyable.

Lovell Homes is working on two developments in Newport - Royal Victoria Court and Locke Gardens. The homes are open for viewing seven days a week from 10am to 5pm.

Royal Victoria Court is a partnership project between Lovell Homes, Tirion Homes, and the Welsh Government.

The development will feature 528 properties, including 264 open market sale homes and 234 affordable homes for rent. 30 will be for low-cost home ownership.

Locke Gardens is a joint project between Lovell Homes and Pobl, featuring 500 properties, including 286 open market sale homes, 80 affordable homes and 134 shared ownership houses.

The development is part of the Glan Llyn project, a £1 billion regeneration scheme creating a vibrant community in South Wales.

Lovell Homes recently achieved Gold for customer service with In-house Research, with 93.6 per cent of customers in South Wales and the West recommending Lovell to family and friends.

