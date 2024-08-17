Max Wiseberg, an expert in airborne allergens, said: "Pollen counts are forecast to be high for the whole of Wales on Friday and over the weekend, so hay fever sufferers should continue to take precautions."

The dry and sunny weather is expected to remain over the weekend, signalling that the pollen season is far from over.

Mr Wiseberg explained that many people start to experience hay fever symptoms when the pollen count reaches 'moderate'.

He highlighted common symptoms including sneezing, a runny nose, stuffed up nose, itchy and watery or streaming eyes, nasal congestion and a general stuffed up feeling in the nose and throat.

Mr Wiseberg continued: "Some people also experience itching around the face and mouth including an itchy mouth, itchy roof of mouth, and a burning sensation in the throat.

"Headaches and wheezing can also occur, and an overall achy feeling, or build up of pressure in the entire face area.

"The sinus area is often the most painful."

Mr Wiseberg suggested that one of the best ways to reduce the amount of pollen entering the body is to apply an allergen barrier balm around the nostrils and the eyes.

