The farm is located at St. Brides Wentlooge, Newport, NP10, 3.3 miles from Pye Corner train station.

Church Farm is a modern farm which has benefited from significant investment in its dairy system infrastructure in 2018.

This involved the installation of a new cattle housing and buildings to house five Lely milking robots to help the farm become more productive and efficient.

Milking Robots and the Bulk Milk Tank (Image: Savills)

What are its key features?





Impressive dairy farm extending to about 397 acres

Extensive modern outbuildings

Housing five Lely Astronaut milking robots

Milkplan 16,000 litre bulk milk tank

Cubicles for about 280 milking cows

Housing for young stock, feed, and machinery

Modern three-bedroom farmhouse (subject to an AOC)

Additional four bed house and three bed houses

Pretty coastal village location yet convenient to Newport, Cardiff & M4 motorway

EPC Rating = D

The farm is primarily offered for sale as a whole but it is divided into up to nine Lots due to the layout of the land and position of the three houses.

The Lots two to nine will not be sold off before the sale completion of Lot 1, the main farm.

The sale is being facilitated by Savills letting agency - full details of the property are available online here.

Lot 1: Main Farm. About 191 acres, Yellow boundary, guide price £2,500,000

The outside of Church Cottage (Image: Savills)

Accommodation, Church Cottage:

This modern farmhouse is subject to an Agricultural Occupancy Condition (AOC) - this means that the occupation of the property is limited to the person solely or mainly employed or last employed in the locality in agriculture.

The ground floor has a large reception hall with a clock room, a large living room with French doors to the rear garden, dining room, office/study room, kitchen/breakfast room, rear hall with a shower room and integral garage.

The first floor accommodates four bedrooms (one with an en suite shower room) and a family bathroom.

The outside of the house has its own parking and a garden area.

The kitchen and lounge area (Image: Savills)

The dairy set up and outbuildings:

A main farm dairy set up that includes an extensive range of modern open span outbuildings that provide accommodation for the dairy herd with about 280 cubicles (the milking herd at the time of writing is about 280 cows) and house the five Lely Astronaut milking robots.

The cubicle sheds feature feeding channels running along the outside, slatted floors and automatic scrapers that take the slurry to reception tanks that are then pumped to the main slurry lagoon.

Other buildings include the bulk milk tank room housing the Milkplan 16,000 litre bulk milk tank, pump room, loose housing for cattle (housing about 150 young stock) separate feed and machinery stores and the silage clamp.

The land:

The main farm block extends to about 191 acres (stms) and comprises a series of pasture fields.

They can be worked on by modern machinery and are accessible from the main farmyard via connecting fields and some useful tracks that run through and around the farm perimeter.

Lot 8: Church View (House), brown boundary, guide price £450,000

The ground floor features a porch which leads into a large living room with French doors to the rear garden, reception room, dining room, fitted kitchen, separate utility room, shower room and integral garage.

The first floor accommodates three bedrooms (one with an en suite bathroom with a bath and separate showers) and a family bathroom.

The outside of the house has its own parking and a garden area.

Lot 9: Church Farm (House), green boundary, guide price £500,000

The ground Floor has a reception hall, two large reception rooms (one with French doors to the rear garden) separate dining room and a fitted kitchen breakfast room with cloakroom and side porch off.

The first Floor has four bedrooms and a bathroom with bath and separate shower.

The outside of the house has its own parking and a garden area.

What about the other Lots?





Lot 2: About 51 acres, Red boundary, guide price £459,000

Lot 3: About 50 acres, Turquoise boundary, guide price £450,000

Lot 4: About 27 acres, Blue boundary, guide price £243,000

Lot 5: About 8 acres, Orange boundary, guide price £72,000

Lot 6: About 38 acres, Purple boundary, guide price £342,000

Lot 7: About 27 acres, Grey boundary, guide price £243,000