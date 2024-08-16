A TWO-CAR crash in Newport caused a road to be closed for an hour, with emergency services dealing with the incident at the scene.

The A467 road was closed between Bassaleg and Rogerstone heading northbound, due to a crash involving two cars.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed that the incident, which took place around 7.30pm on Thursday, August 15.

The force confirmed that officers attended the site of a two-car crash, with no injuries reported.

Gwent Police confirmed the road was reopened around 8.50pm on Thursday.