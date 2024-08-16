A TWO-CAR crash in Newport caused a road to be closed for an hour, with emergency services dealing with the incident at the scene.
The A467 road was closed between Bassaleg and Rogerstone heading northbound, due to a crash involving two cars.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police confirmed that the incident, which took place around 7.30pm on Thursday, August 15.
The force confirmed that officers attended the site of a two-car crash, with no injuries reported.
Gwent Police confirmed the road was reopened around 8.50pm on Thursday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here